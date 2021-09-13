WATCH: Salman Khan dances on ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’ in Turkey

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 01:10 pm
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently shooting Tiger 3 in Turkey. Salman opted to party with a few fans after concluding the shoot on Sunday night.

On Instagram, Salman Khan’s fan clubs are posting videos from his exciting Sunday night in Turkey. Salman can be seen dancing to his song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in front of a crowd of admirers and friends in the footage.

At the party, Salman wore a blue shirt, blue slacks, a black leather jacket, and a beret. He did the classic towel-to-the-crotch dance routine and gave an impassioned rendition to the hit tune. People in his immediate vicinity whistled and applauded for him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syed Maqdhoom (@maqdoom_salman_)

On Monday morning, Salman treated his fans with his new picture, in which he could be seen enjoying a peaceful time, watching the sun rise in Cappadocia. “Sunrise … #cappadocia #turkey,” he wrote with the image.

