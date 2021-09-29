Watch Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Aryan, AbRam ‘bonding’ over video games

Shah Rukh Khan has responded to a photo of his sons Aryan and AbRam Khan playing games together. Check out his response to Gauri Khan’s Instagram post here.

In the picture, AbRam sat on Aryan’s lap on a brown couch as they played together on a tablet. Sharing the photo, Gauri had captioned it, “Boys night out… @___aryan___” Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, “Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together….”

As they spent time together, AbRam donned a black T-shirt with denim shorts and Aryan wore a white T-shirt with dark-colored slacks. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Zoya Akhtar were among the celebrities who added red heart emoticons to the image.

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are parents to three children — Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. Earlier this year, Aryan graduated from the University of Southern California.