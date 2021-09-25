WATCH: Shamita Shetty beau Raqesh step out for their first date after Bigg Boss

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat went on their first date since exiting the Bigg Boss OTT house last week on Friday night. Raqesh posted a photo of himself and Shamita holding hands on Instagram Stories.

Raqesh captioned the photo, “U & I,” and added a love emoji with their followers’ favourite nickname, #shara. A wine glass and chopsticks were shown in the snap, which depicted them at their dining table.

Outside the venue, further paparazzi photos showed them smiling for the cameras as they stood together. Raqesh wore a black shirt with blue trousers, while Shamita wore a blush pink top and skirt. The pair smiled and glanced at each other while their images were taken.

In August, Raqesh and Shamita met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They were introduced as each other’s “connection,” and they quickly fell in love.