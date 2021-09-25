WATCH: Shamita Shetty beau Raqesh step out for their first date after Bigg Boss
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat went on their first date since exiting the Bigg Boss OTT house last week on Friday night. Raqesh posted a photo of himself and Shamita holding hands on Instagram Stories.
Raqesh captioned the photo, “U & I,” and added a love emoji with their followers’ favourite nickname, #shara. A wine glass and chopsticks were shown in the snap, which depicted them at their dining table.
View this post on Instagram
Outside the venue, further paparazzi photos showed them smiling for the cameras as they stood together. Raqesh wore a black shirt with blue trousers, while Shamita wore a blush pink top and skirt. The pair smiled and glanced at each other while their images were taken.
View this post on Instagram
In August, Raqesh and Shamita met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They were introduced as each other’s “connection,” and they quickly fell in love.
Read More
Is Kim Kardashian working on a new Television project?
Kim Kardashian may have started a new project three months after the...
Ananya Panday’s latest viral picture shows her love for animals
Ananya Panday is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
Taapsee Pannu talks about industry complacency in her film 'Blurr'
Actress Taapsee Pannu was in town for the Blurr production, where she...
Hande Subasi shares a bold snap on Instagram
Turkish actress Hande Subasi, popularly known as Aykiz from the historic drama serial....
FIR filed against ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show for showing actors drinking scene
According to advocate Suresh Dhakad, a case has been filed against The...