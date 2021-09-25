WATCH: Shamita Shetty beau Raqesh step out for their first date after Bigg Boss

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

25th Sep, 2021. 10:19 am
Raqesh

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat went on their first date since exiting the Bigg Boss OTT house last week on Friday night. Raqesh posted a photo of himself and Shamita holding hands on Instagram Stories.

Raqesh captioned the photo, “U & I,” and added a love emoji with their followers’ favourite nickname, #shara. A wine glass and chopsticks were shown in the snap, which depicted them at their dining table.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Outside the venue, further paparazzi photos showed them smiling for the cameras as they stood together. Raqesh wore a black shirt with blue trousers, while Shamita wore a blush pink top and skirt. The pair smiled and glanced at each other while their images were taken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

In August, Raqesh and Shamita met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They were introduced as each other’s “connection,” and they quickly fell in love.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

10 hours ago
Is Kim Kardashian working on a new Television project?

Kim Kardashian may have started a new project three months after the...
10 hours ago
Ananya Panday’s latest viral picture shows her love for animals

Ananya Panday is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
10 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu talks about industry complacency in her film 'Blurr'

Actress Taapsee Pannu was in town for the Blurr production, where she...
11 hours ago
Hande Subasi shares a bold snap on Instagram

Turkish actress Hande Subasi, popularly known as Aykiz from the historic drama serial....
11 hours ago
FIR filed against ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show for showing actors drinking scene

According to advocate Suresh Dhakad, a case has been filed against The...
11 hours ago
For a recent endeavor, Sona Mohapatra assembles an all-female music group

Sona Mohapatra is an Indian singer. She was born on 17 June...