WATCH: Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her intense strength training

Soha Ali Khan is a devoted mother of Inaaya Kemmu and has a large social media following. In addition to being a part-time author and performer, she enjoys staying in shape.

Soha Ali Khan took to social media on Thursday to share a never-before-seen video of her hard strength training.

Soha is seen in the video working out at home and performing a few exercises that demonstrate her incredible core strength. Soha may be seen acing everything from wall exercises to jumping squats. “Week five – find the drive!” she captioned the little video she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha’s tenacity and guts appear to have pleased her friends Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta, according to the comments section. “Killing it, Soha,” Dia wrote. While Lara added a slew of bicep flex emojis to her comment. “Top gear! Come aauunn!” exclaimed actress Shikha Talsania.

Soha renewed her fitness journey last month in August when she shared a video and wrote, “So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section – it’s not just about having a flat tummy – it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability.”