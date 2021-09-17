WATCH: Soha Ali Khan gives a glimpse of her intense strength training
Soha Ali Khan is a devoted mother of Inaaya Kemmu and has a large social media following. In addition to being a part-time author and performer, she enjoys staying in shape.
Soha Ali Khan took to social media on Thursday to share a never-before-seen video of her hard strength training.
Soha is seen in the video working out at home and performing a few exercises that demonstrate her incredible core strength. Soha may be seen acing everything from wall exercises to jumping squats. “Week five – find the drive!” she captioned the little video she shared.
Soha’s tenacity and guts appear to have pleased her friends Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta, according to the comments section. “Killing it, Soha,” Dia wrote. While Lara added a slew of bicep flex emojis to her comment. “Top gear! Come aauunn!” exclaimed actress Shikha Talsania.
Soha renewed her fitness journey last month in August when she shared a video and wrote, “So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section – it’s not just about having a flat tummy – it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability.”
