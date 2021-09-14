WATCH: Sohai Ali Abro dances on Turkish street, video goes viral

Actress Sohai Ali Abro, who just married cricketer Shehzar Mohammad, received acclaim from spectators while dancing on a Turkish street.

Her dancing video clip has gone viral on social media. Sohai Ali Abro has released a video on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing on a Turkish street.

Many people on the street, including Sohai, are seen in the video clip listening to and loving the music of these performers.

Sohai Ali Abro could not control herself and started dancing to traditional Turkish music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Sohai Ali Abro is a Pakistani actress, dancer, and model, who appears in Pakistani television serials and films.

Earlier, Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro, who rose to immense fame with her hit drama serial Surkh Chandni, has left fans awestruck with her glamorous bold photoshoot.