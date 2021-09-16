Wedding on the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Things appear to be heating up quickly between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

If reports are to be believed, fans may soon hear wedding bells, as the power couple plans to get engaged and marry in the near future.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, J.Lo and Affleck, who previously got engaged in September 2003 and broke up shortly after in 2004, are looking to resume their relationship right where they left off.

“They consider themselves extremely fortunate to be living this real-life fairy tale, and they plan to get engaged—and then married—in the near future. “Without a doubt,” the insider stated.

“Going red carpet official was a wonderful experience, and they were just so proud to shout their love from the rooftops like they did,” a source said of their recent Venice Film Festival red carpet debut.

“The messages were pouring in from all over Hollywood and beyond, saying how cute they looked, and that meant the world to both Ben and J.Lo,” they said.