Why are Americans losing interest in Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

According to the royal expert’s suggestions, Americans are starting to lose interest in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and this claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield.

During the interview with international news, Kinsey touched upon the depleting level of trust Americans have in the couple and was quoted saying, “They’re causing a lot of trouble, not only over there but over here too.”

“It is still an issue of age and demographic – younger people still clamour to them and it’s really still the older people who are focused on common sense, that do understand tradition and are aware of the history, that is starting to think that perhaps the Duke and Duchess don’t have the best intentions when it comes to their relationship with the Royal Family,” Schofield said

According to a new poll by YouGov, there are no, less than 25% of the population that would be interested in even reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new book and barely 67% of people even intend to buy the book.