Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry didn’t attend the Emmy Awards 2021?
Duke of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry missed this year’s Emmy Awards despite their interview having a nomination in the category of ‘Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special’ at Sunday’s Emmy Awards 2021.
This could be because of the Covid-19 pandemic and due to the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana that the couple was not attended the Emmy Awards 2021.
Earlier while talking about son Archie and Daughter Lili personalities, Harry said in an interview that, “We’ve been lucky so far, she’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”
