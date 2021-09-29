You can’t take your eyes off Madiha Imam’s new photo
Syeda Madiha Imam is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She was born on February 8, 1991.
She has 950K followers on her Instagram. She started her journey of Showbiz as a VJ and now she is all set to step into the production field.
She is known for her leading role in several successful television serials. She has shared her adorable photos on her Instagram account. The diva left her fans drooling once again with her charm.
Here we have a picture of Madiha Imam. Take a look
