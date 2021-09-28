YouTubers Shomaila & Hassam call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Famous YouTube stars Shomaila and Hassam Ahmed called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The influencer shared the sad news va his social media.’

Youtubers Shomaila Hassam Ahmed parted their ways after 10 years. “Start of a new life. Healing will take time though but major life lessons learnt,” the latter wrote on his Insta story.

In another story, he added, “Allah say dua hai k har insaan may itni gherat at least zaroor dey k agar usnay breakup karlia ho aur partner ko whatsapp aur isnta say block bhi kardiya ho to at least uska name YouTube say that dey jaisay kaafi months pehlay Instagram sy remove kardiya tha.”

The couple has also removed their pictures together from social media accounts. Also, they both share a beautiful daughter naming Husna.