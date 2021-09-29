Yves Saint Laurent is back on runway at the Eiffel Tower

PARIS, France – Yves Saint Laurent, the French fashion company, returned to the runway on Tuesday for an in-person fashion show beneath the Eiffel Tower, sending models down a catwalk after twilight with the glittering landmark as a background.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello pulled up a lineup of skin-tight bodysuits and precisely tailored eveningwear for the first show of the Kering-owned label on its homeland in over a year and a half, adding extra sparkle to Paris Fashion Week.

The French capital is hosting the final leg of a month of global industry events that have seen New York, London, and Milan welcome back splashy launch parties and celebrity-packed catwalk displays.

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, most luxury firms paused their in-person displays, which are staples of the annual fashion calendar.

With infection rates in Europe dropping and regulations loosening, hundreds of designers are conducting in-person fashion displays during fashion week, which runs until October 5.

At the Saint Laurent presentation, bare-backed models strutted in spiky-heeled shoes in front of a wall of strobe lights, which exploded into a waterfall for the finale, whipping up spray and wind, sending front-row spectators diving for cover.

Last year, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the brand dropped out of the official Paris fashion calendar and embarked on its own schedule, transporting its audience to far-flung locations via the screen, filming models on steep sand dunes in one case and barren Arctic landscapes with looming icebergs in another.

On Tuesday, the event in Paris produced traffic bottlenecks, as a throng of shouting fans rushed to catch a glimpse of one of the guests, K-pop sensation Rosé.

Catherine Deneuve, the 77-year-old French movie actress whose public appearances have been more scarce since she suffered a stroke in 2019, was among the last of the star guests to take their seats before the event began.