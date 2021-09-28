Zareen Khan’s latest bold Photo sets the internet on fire
Indian model and actress, Zarine Khan known for her roles in Bollywood films. Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the megahit “Veer.”
The actress shared a bold picture of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She posted her picture and captioned “Reminisce”
View this post on Instagram
Her picture has received more than 140,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She has 10.3 million followers on her Instagram and often posts pictures to keep her fans updated about her life.
