Zhalay Sarhadi latest photoshoot with daughter

Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She was born on June 11, 1981, in Pakistan. She started her career with the drama serial Uraan in 2010.

She has 552K followers on her Instagram profile. She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers.

She is quite active on her Instagram accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest photos.

Here are a few latest pictures of Zhalay Sarhad. with their daughter. Have a look!

She shared the photo with the caption “Mother daughter duo! 🤍🌸✨ When we get matching pjs and I force my lil one to pose with me 😂 These fun “Wonder Woman” Material is great and so is the fit! #monday #zhalaysarhadi #mummydaughter #actor #human #singer #traveler”