Zhalay Sarhadi looks drop-dead gorgeous in yellow, see photos

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.

She always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one fabulous photos after the other. Taking to Instagram, the Nazo actress shared multiple pictures of herself.

She wrote the caption “When’s the skies are blue, wear yellow 😁✨🌸🤍 I have a giveaway coming up for my lovely insta fam! Stay tuned to my account for further details”

