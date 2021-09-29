Zhalay Sarhadi looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a gorgeous Pakistani actress. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures.
The actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She posted the caption “Sometimes time away from the usual is the best remedy for an over active mind 🤍🌸✨ Relaxing at the @kempinskidubai is the literal lap of luxury”
Take a look!
Also Read
Read More
Hania Aamir’s new gorgeous photo set the internet on fire
Hania Aamir is a charming actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She was...
Sajal Aly wishes birthday to her husband Ahad with a sweet note
Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s rising stars, never fails to impress...
Khloe Kardashian talks about her experience at Covid-19: ‘I had a lot of hair fall out'
Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Tuesday to express her dissatisfaction with...
Meghan Markle permanently closed the door on UK, says expert
According to royal analyst Robert Jobson, Meghan Markle may never return to...
"I feel like a mother towards my younger brother": Saboor Aly
Talented actress Saboor Aly, who is soon going to get married to...