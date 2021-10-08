Adele discusses divorce with Simon Konecki ‘I wasn’t happy’

Adele, a British musician, opened out about her divorce and life trauma, admitting she was unhappy with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele, 33, talked up on the covers of both Vogue and Vogue U.K. about her divorce from Konecki, 47, with whom she had been married for nearly a year, and how she is recovering from the loss and moving on.

The singer said, “I was just going through the motions and I wasn t happy, neither of us did anything wrong.”

The singer further said, “Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just that I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It s really important to me, I ve been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since.”

The ex-couple, on the other hand, lives close by, shares custody of their child, and hosts family movie nights frequently, according to Adele. He isn’t one of my ex-boyfriends; he is the father of my child.

Meanwhile, the Grammy singer also recently opened up about her new lover, sports agent Rich Paul, for the first time.

The megastar says that she and Rich, 39, are quite happy in a new edition of British Vogue and that he is rattled by her immense global renown.

However, the singer also admitted that being out in public no longer feels stressful with her new partner by her side.