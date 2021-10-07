Ahmad Ali Butt is enraged at the casting of Indians as Pakistanis in Netflix shows
Since the main OTT platforms like Netflix took over, the globe may rightfully be described as globally attached, as fans from all over the world connect via popular shows that, due to their success, become the talk of the town through OTT platforms.
The most recent is Netflix’s mega-smash series ‘Squid Game,’ which is receiving worldwide acclaim and featuring a Pakistani character, Ali Abdul, portrayed by Anupam Tripathi, who is winning hearts around the world. Tripathi was born in India but relocated to Korea in 2010. He has recently received a lot of attention for his performance in the Korean drama Squid Games.
Ahmed Ali Butt, an actor, host, and comedian, appears to be dissatisfied with Indian actors playing Pakistani characters in popular international shows. It irritates him to see Indians playing Pakistani characters, he says. He went on to say that why can’t they cast original Pakistani artists for the shows.
Ahmad Ali Butt also stated that films based on Pakistani cities should be shot in various original locations in Pakistan rather than on sets and in artificial locations, and he suggested that the government implement new progressive film policies to give the productions a chance.
