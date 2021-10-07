Ali Zafar sings ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ song at Pindi Stadium, watch video

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 07:33 pm
Ali Zafar sings 'Larsha Pekhawar' song at Pindi Stadium, Watch Video

Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar sings his latest hit Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ at the Rawalpindi Stadium. 

Ali Zafar recently posted a video on Twitter, in which he is singing his first-ever Pashto song.

Have a look:

The song also featured leading Pashto singer Gul Panra and the song was released last month. As per his promise, Ali Zafar has blessed his fanbase up North with a new version of Larsha Pekhawar on Pashtun culture day.

Ali Zafar dedicates this song to Pashtun brothers and sisters and gives tribute to their vibrant culture, values, and most of all bravery.

Joined by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pakhtun Core, Ali Zafar has added unique energy into his upbeat track.

Watch the full song here:

Adsence 300X250

Read More

18 seconds ago
Alizeh Shah Latest Pictures Goes Viral

Actress Alizeh Shah have left fans amazed with their new photos. She...
10 mins ago
Komal Aziz shares a picture with which Bollywood star? see photo

Komal Aziz Khan is a prominent young newcomer who is gradually winning...
1 hour ago
Armeena Rana and Noor Bukhari indulge in war of words on social media

Armeena Rana Khan has slammed celebrities who use religious extremism' to advance...
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner looks breathtaking in a white swimsuit with bold lips

The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, also known as...
4 hours ago
'Squid Game' director denies plagiarism claims

Squid Game, the director of the record-breaking Netflix series from South Korea,...
5 hours ago
Malaika Arora serves a majestic look in this outfit with a risqué plunge neck

Malaika Arora recently made a glamorous appearance donning a gorgeous silver figure-hugging...