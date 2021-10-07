Ali Zafar sings ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ song at Pindi Stadium, watch video

Pakistani singer, Ali Zafar sings his latest hit Pashto song ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Ali Zafar recently posted a video on Twitter, in which he is singing his first-ever Pashto song.

Have a look:

The song also featured leading Pashto singer Gul Panra and the song was released last month. As per his promise, Ali Zafar has blessed his fanbase up North with a new version of Larsha Pekhawar on Pashtun culture day.

Ali Zafar dedicates this song to Pashtun brothers and sisters and gives tribute to their vibrant culture, values, and most of all bravery.

Joined by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pakhtun Core, Ali Zafar has added unique energy into his upbeat track.

Watch the full song here: