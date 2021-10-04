Alizeh Shah looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on 9th June 2000 in Karachi. She started her acting career with the drama serial Daldal.

Alizeh Shah Shares her latest gorgeous picture with her fans on her Instagram account. She posted the caption “haven’t heard from you in so long”

Have a look!

The post garnered thousands of likes and hearts in no time. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red hearts emoticons for their favorite actress. She has 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.