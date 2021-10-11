Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Tahir Yameen

11th Oct, 2021. 07:57 pm

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. Her performance is always praised by the audience. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here are a few latest pictures of Ayeza Khan.

Have a look!

She looks extremely stunning in the photos. She has 10.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Kahi Un Kahi, Galti Sai Mistake Ho Gaye, Extras: The Mango people, Shehrnaz, Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai and many more.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 seconds ago
Taapsee remembers crying during the 'boys locker room' scene in Rashmi Rocket

In the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will play a sportswoman....
2 mins ago
Netizens criticizes Minal Khan for her dressing & honeymoon pictures

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went to the Maldives for their...
51 mins ago
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial

During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...
1 hour ago
Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls

Asim Azhar knows exactly how to deal with trolls. The singer replied...
2 hours ago
Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan

Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial...
10 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11,...