Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model. Her performance is always praised by the audience. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here are a few latest pictures of Ayeza Khan.

Have a look!

She looks extremely stunning in the photos. She has 10.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Kahi Un Kahi, Galti Sai Mistake Ho Gaye, Extras: The Mango people, Shehrnaz, Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai and many more.