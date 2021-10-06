Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with hubby Danish in a recent click
One of the most lovely celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor delighted their millions of fans with the latest PDA-filled photo.
Both the actors took to their separate Instagram handles to share a lovely snap with a simple heart emoji in the caption. Ayeza and Danish undoubtedly make a perfect pair together and their recent picture is proof of it.
View this post on Instagram
They were seen posing for the camera all smiling and serving major couple goals.
View this post on Instagram
However, the adorable has garnered much love reacts within no time.
The Thora Sa Haq starlet usually keeps her fans glued to her social media account by uploading one stunning picture and video after the other.
Note that the couple shares two adorable children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.
Earlier, Ayeza had clinched the spot of the most followed female celebrity in Pakistan with a following of 10 million fans on Instagram.
Read More
Fans, friends and family attend Umer Sharif's funeral prayers in Karachi
KARACHI: Hundreds made their way to Karachi's Umer Sharif Park on Wednesday...
The song ‘Ayi Bahar’ marks the return of the band KASHMIR
Ayi Bahar, a lively and amusing track, marks the return of...
‘Why do we seek approval from West?’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui of his Emmy nomination
For his performance in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui...
Lindsay Lohan's new podcast announcement brings joy to her admirers
Lindsay Lohan's followers will soon be able to contact her in real-time...
Dur-e-Fishan reveals why she feels depressed watching herself on screen
The fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty....