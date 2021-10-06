Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with hubby Danish in a recent click

One of the most lovely celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor delighted their millions of fans with the latest PDA-filled photo.

Both the actors took to their separate Instagram handles to share a lovely snap with a simple heart emoji in the caption. Ayeza and Danish undoubtedly make a perfect pair together and their recent picture is proof of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

They were seen posing for the camera all smiling and serving major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

However, the adorable has garnered much love reacts within no time.

The Thora Sa Haq starlet usually keeps her fans glued to her social media account by uploading one stunning picture and video after the other.

Note that the couple shares two adorable children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

Earlier, Ayeza had clinched the spot of the most followed female celebrity in Pakistan with a following of 10 million fans on Instagram.