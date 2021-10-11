Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Mahmood Chaudhry blessed with a baby boy

Share this post on

Late PPP leader Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, 10th October 2021.

Bakhtawar announced the good news on her official Twitter account on Monday 11 October 2021.

In her tweet, she wrote, “We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy.”

She also shared the happy news on her official Instagram account and story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

It should be noted that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on 29th January 2021 in a luxurious wedding ceremony.

She is the daughter of Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.