Billie Eilish slams the Texas abortion law and criticises lawmakers
Billie Eilish attacked Texas abortion legislation, accusing legislators of attempting to control women’s bodies.
The Bad Guy singer, Billie Eilish said she is “sick and tired of old men” who she pushed the law into effect last month during a concert in Austin on Saturday.
“My body, my [expletive] choice,” Eilish can be seen telling the cheering audience in a clip posted to Twitter on Saturday.
“When they made that [expletive] a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show. so, because I wanted to punish this [expletive] place for allowing that to happen here,” she continued.
“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the [expletive] victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the [expletive] up!” Eilish added.
In an Instagram post last month, Eilish slammed the law stating, “Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women’s rights,” she wrote, according to the Independent.
“If you and your ‘homies’ or bros’ aren’t talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you’re part of a problem,” she further captioned an image in the post.
Read More
Joe Jonas drops a cute photo of wifey Sophie Turner on a dinner date in New York
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the perfect couple, and we admire...
Kylie Jenner faces criticism over her 'paper thin', 'poor quality' swim line
Famed business mogul, Kylie Jenner, who owns a successful make-up line, skincare...
A Russian crew is preparing to launch into orbit to film the first film in space
Moscow: Russia plans to launch an actress and a film director into...
Ahad Raza Mir quashes rumours regarding wife's pregnancy
Pakistani showbiz actor Ahad Raza Mir has cleared the air regarding wife...
Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay 'Let Somebody Go'
On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody...