Britney Spears needs time to recover from her decade-long custody struggle

Last week, Britney Spears sighed a sigh of relief when her father, Jamie Spears, was officially suspended as her conservator after a 13-year legal fight.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the pop star confessed that she needed to recover from the conservatorship turmoil.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do !!!” Britney admitted. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!!”

She added, “Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!”

According to a source close to Spears, she was on the run with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, when her estranged father was removed from her conservatorship by a Los Angeles court.

“Britney wanted to get away and relax with her new fiancé,” the insider said. “She did not attend the hearing virtually. She had multiple detailed conversations with her lawyer before the hearing and trusted that he would get the job done, and he did.”