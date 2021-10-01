Cardi B denies post-delivery surgery rumours

Cardi B denied having any cosmetic procedures done after the birth of her second child in order to look slimmer.

The Bodak Yellow rapper revealed in an Instagram Story that she ‘lost so much blood.’

“Everyone is like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched, what did you do, lipo, tummy tuck?'”

“You cannot do surgery after giving birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys,” she responded. I’m going to tell you about my crazy delivery one day.”

She then struck a few poses to hide her “loose skin” and “pouchy pouch,” while encouraging her followers to take their time when attempting to lose weight after pregnancy.

“[Expletive] it, take your [expletive] time, dealing with kids is really difficult, especially when you do two kids after giving birth,” she added.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their son in September, following the birth of their three-year-old daughter Kulture.