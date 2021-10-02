Celebrities poured in their condolences for the comedian Umar Sharif

Celebrities, including those across the borders too, poured in their condolences for the comedian.

Kapil Sharma, an Indian comedian, also said his final goodbyes to the legendary comedian.

“Alvida legend, may your soul rest in peace,” tweeted Kapil Sharma.

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Scriptwriter and director Khalil-Ur-Rehman Qamar expressed his sorrow in a heartfelt Twitter post on Saturday.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ

Comedy King Omar Sharif dies in German hospital May Allah count him among his closest people.May Allah forgive him.#UmarSharif pic.twitter.com/srqxj7iATY — Khalil Ur Rehmam Qamar (@KRQOfficiall) October 2, 2021

“Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever,” wrote former cricketer Shoiab Akhtar.

Legendary Umar Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow & sadness. He has spread so much happiness & laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever. ان للہ وانا الیہ راجعون #UmarSharif pic.twitter.com/YUhkUadzQY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 2, 2021

Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui while talking to Bol news dubbed Umer his elder brother. “We are deprived of a legendary comedian today and he was the one who introduced me to the commercial dramas, I woke up to this news and It’s such a huge loss that it’ll never be enough to fill the void,” he said.

Umer Sharif was born in Liaquatabad, Karachi, on April 19, 1955, into an Urdu-speaking family. The star was regarded as one of Asia’s most popular comedians.

Some of his applauded stage dramas include Bakra Qiston Pay Part 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (1989), Dulhan Main Lekar Jaonga, Salam Karachi, Meri Bhi To Eid Karade, Nayee Aami Purana Abba, Yeh Hay Naya Tamasha and Yeh Hay Naya Zamana.