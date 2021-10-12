Tehreem Ali who played child Mehreen in HKKST met superstar Fawad Khan
Child star Tehreem Ali Hameed, who played Mehreen in a drama serial HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay) poses for a photo with superstar Fawad Khan.
Drama serial stars Mahira Khan along with Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan.
The show’s script was written by Umera Ahmad, and it was directed by Farooq Rind. Nina Kashif and Mahira Khan’s production business produced the serial.
