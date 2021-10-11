Demi Lovato drops new song in memory of late friend Tommy
Demi Lovato, an American singer, is paying tribute to a late friend who died of a drug overdose.
The 29-year-old Grammy Award nominee, Demi Lovato shared their new track, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), on social media in honour of a late friend who passed away two years ago.
“Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man,” they wrote as sharing a clip of the song on their Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction,” added Lovato.
Lovato is promoting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s helpline with the help of the song.
The artist also stated that the song’s net proceeds will benefit The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organization.
“This disease is extremely cunning and powerful,” wrote Lovato.
Read More
Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that industry has a racism problem, not nepotism
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for an International EMMY for his role...
Aryan Khan's on Wednesday, a special court to consider bail application
Aryan khan son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan bail application will...
Taapsee remembers crying during the 'boys locker room' scene in Rashmi Rocket
In the upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu will play a sportswoman....
Netizens criticizes Minal Khan for her dressing & honeymoon pictures
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram went to the Maldives for their...
Usman Mukhtar hurt himself during the shoot of his serial
During the filming of #HKKST (Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay), Usman Mukhtaar...