Demi Lovato drops new song in memory of late friend Tommy

Demi Lovato, an American singer, is paying tribute to a late friend who died of a drug overdose.

The 29-year-old Grammy Award nominee, Demi Lovato shared their new track, Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song), on social media in honour of a late friend who passed away two years ago.

“Two years ago I lost someone who meant so much to me. His name was Tommy and he was such a beautiful, special man,” they wrote as sharing a clip of the song on their Instagram.

“I wrote this song the day after I found out that he had lost his battle with addiction,” added Lovato.

Lovato is promoting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s helpline with the help of the song.

The artist also stated that the song’s net proceeds will benefit The Voices Project, a grassroots recovery advocacy organization.

“This disease is extremely cunning and powerful,” wrote Lovato.