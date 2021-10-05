Derek Hough is missing from DWTS due to a ‘possible Covid-19 exposure’

05th Oct, 2021. 02:52 pm
Derek

Derek Hough was absent from Dancing With the Stars on Monday after it was discovered that he had been exposed to Covid-19.

Tyra Banks, the show’s host, announced the news on Monday evening, saying that the judge was observing “out of an abundance of caution.”

So far, he has tested negative, according to reports.

This isn’t the first time the virus has infiltrated the show.

Cheryl Burke, a professional dancer, had previously announced on Instagram that she had contracted the virus.

“I just hope I didn’t spread it,” she wrote, adding, “for those of you who don’t believe COVID is a real thing, dude, it’s [expletive] real.”

Cody Rigsby, her partner, also tested positive for the second time since 2021.

“While I am fully vaccinated and followed all CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I will be taking a break in the coming days to properly rest and recover, as well as to avoid exposing others. I appreciate all of your help, and I’ll be back as soon as I’m able.”

