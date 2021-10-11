Dur-e-Fishan oozes elegance, glamour in this silk saree, see pictures!

The fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty. She has garnered immense recognition and won many hearts within very less time with her stellar acting skills.

Recently,Dur-e-Fishan made a chic appearance at an award show and she absolutely oozed elegance and glamour donning a silk saree. She chose her hair to fall straight and finished off her look with heavy earrings. “Let the spam begin,” she captioned the post shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem (@durefishans)

However, the gorgeous actress had shown her glam game on peak and garnered numerous love reacts from fans.

The actress was born and raised in Lahore. She is the daughter of former PTV producer/director, Saleem-ul-Hassan. She studied law before stepping into the field of acting and also practised law as an Intellectual Property Lawyer for a year.

She began her acting career with the drama serial Dil Ruba and also appeared in Bharaas and Pardes.