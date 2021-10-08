Fans believe Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are rumored to be dating, according to an outlandish fan theory.

Fans of the duo speculated on Twitter that they might be having a romantic relationship.

It all started when the Marvel star began following Gomez on Instagram, adding her to his small circle of 162 followers.

Previously, some observant fans noticed the two leaving the same Los Angeles studio and later the same restaurant on October 1.

However, no photos of their alleged outing have surfaced as of yet.

manifesting selena gomez with chris evans rumours become true — ً (@uhhfnv) October 7, 2021

If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN 🎉 — nat (@nat_gras) October 6, 2021

BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE pic.twitter.com/S5aMChGzfW — dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) October 7, 2021

Gomez, on the other hand, isn’t following Evans back, despite admitting to having a crush on him.

When a fan asked her about her “number one celebrity crush,” she said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”