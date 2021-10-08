Fans believe Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 12:01 pm

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are rumored to be dating, according to an outlandish fan theory.

Fans of the duo speculated on Twitter that they might be having a romantic relationship.

It all started when the Marvel star began following Gomez on Instagram, adding her to his small circle of 162 followers.

Previously, some observant fans noticed the two leaving the same Los Angeles studio and later the same restaurant on October 1.

However, no photos of their alleged outing have surfaced as of yet.

Gomez, on the other hand, isn’t following Evans back, despite admitting to having a crush on him.

When a fan asked her about her “number one celebrity crush,” she said, “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute.”

