Faryal Mehmood’s latest bold photoshoot draws intense ire

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 11:17 am

Actress Faryal Mehmood, who recently confirmed rumours about her separation from husband Daniyal Raheal, has drawn intense ire among netizens after her bold photoshoot went viral.

A number of hateful and derogatory comments flooded the comments section after Faryal Mehmood shared a snap from her photoshoot on social media. The naysayers began schooling the actress over her choice of clothing and revealing body.

Here are the pictures:

Faryal Mehmood bold shoot0

Take a look at the public reactions:

Faryal Mehmood

Earlier, the Teri Chah Mein star put months of rumours about her marital status to rest in a local talk show where when asked by the host whether she was single, she said, “Yes, I am.”

After this initial confirmation, Mehmood had confirmed the same in a later segment on the same show in which the host asked her to answer in either true or false. When asked if she is single and doesn’t want to talk about it because it’s a personal matter, Faryal once again answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, it’s true. I mean, I am single but this isn’t something to be discussed. If you observe me, you will know that I am single,” she said, adding that she doesn’t feel that she needs to tell people everything about herself.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 min ago
Daniel Craig was honored into the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star

Daniel Craig, Britain's favorite superspy, was honored with a star on the...
15 mins ago
Netflix to change 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

A South Korean woman who received thousands of prank calls and text...
23 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her views on national awards: 'I've never lobbied for awards’

Talented Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who gained incredible recognition in the industry...
35 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt is enraged at the casting of Indians as Pakistanis in Netflix shows

Since the main OTT platforms like Netflix took over, the globe may...
1 hour ago
Pakistani celebrities wish Prime Minister Imran Khan a happy birthday

Prime Minister Imran Khan, one of Pakistan's most popular former cricketers, celebrates...
1 hour ago
Sanam Jung's husband found a romantic way to contact her whilst social media glitch

Famed Pakistani actress and host Sanam Jung recently mesmerized fans with a...