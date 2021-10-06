Hailey Bieber flaunts her model form as she walks around Los Angeles

On Monday morning, Hailey Bieber astonished observers with her toned physique as she arrived in Los Angeles just after a strenuous Pilates workout.

The 24-year-old fashionista, Hailey Bieber demonstrated that maintaining her model shape takes a lot of work.

Justin Bieber’s darling, who is one of the most well-known models in the world because of her picture-perfect legs, flaunted her model legs in a pair of clinging black leggings and a cropped shirt that showed just a hint of her toned tum.

Hailey was accessorized with a pair of black aviator sunglasses and carried her iPhone and car keys while wearing the athleticwear with white tube socks and strappy black sandals. She also wore a black leather jacket and covered up with a black leather jacket, accessorizing it with a pair of black aviator sunglasses.

She let her natural looks shine by going make-up-free, putting her brunette tresses on display.

Last year, in his Seasons YouTube series, Canadian singer Justin Bieber confessed that Hailey was in charge of organizing their wedding.

The pop star also noted that his sweet model wife Hailey Bieber ‘was involved in pretty much all of the decision-making as far as the wedding was concerned. I just basically showed up.’