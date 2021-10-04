Hareem shah and Sundal Khattak recent adorable clicks, see photos
Hareem is a popular Tik Tok star who rose to prominence after her videos went viral. She is known for her TikTok videos in which she performs daring stunts.
She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share stunning pictures with Sundal Khattak.
Have a look!
The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 3000 likes this far. She has 180K followers on her Instagram account.
After gaining fame from TikTok, Shah also showed the essence of acting in a web series inspired by her life while she also appeared in various commercials.
Also Read
Read More
Maya Ali oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...
Alizeh Shah looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. She was born on...
Ayeza Khan looks glorious in colorful ensembles, see photos
Ayeza Khan is a talented, diverse, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model...
Zhalay Sarhadi looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has...
Blake Shelton writes emotional birthday note for wife Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton recently took to social media to pay honor to his...