Hermes hosts Paris Fashion Week show at airport hangar
The fashion press was shuttled to an airport on the outskirts of Paris for Hermes International’s spring ready-to-wear catwalk show, which sent fitted leather crop tops, silky dresses, and relaxed trousers down a circular catwalk set up in a hangar.
Robot cameras flew around the runway and dropped from the ceiling, filming the models as they marched past the audience, which was seated on a platform in the center of the space.
Following months of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 5, has resumed full swing this season, with dozens of labels holding in-person shows.
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulki, the creative director of Hermes women’s ready-to-wear, added modern accents to her feminine designs, such as paper-bag waists on long skirts and pants.
Tops and jackets were decorated with subtle leather buckles and studs, a tribute to the house’s legacy as a saddlery maker, while yellow leather coats lightened the dull palette of neutral shades.
The bronze-hued panels that served as a backdrop rolled to the side for the finale, revealing an open view of the Bourget airport’s runway, which serves as a hub for private jets.
When an airplane landed, the models were lined up and facing the audience.
