Hira mani paying tribute to the comedy king Umer Sharif on his demise

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Mere Pass Tum Ho, Bandish, Aangan, Thays, and many more.

Hira mani paying tribute to the comedy king Umer Sharif on his demise. She wrote, “Legend kabhi nahi Marta !! App hamesha hum sub kay Dilloan main zinda hain aur Allah ka sub se pasandeeda Banda wohi houta hai jo Allah kay bandaon kay chehraon pay muskurahat bikherey app ne tou muskurahataon ki khaikaon ki bharmaar kerdi hum sub kay chehrey hi nahi dil bhe khush kiye Allah kay app bohat pasandeeda hain or beshak hum sub ko Allah ki hi taraf loat kay jana haihum tamam logaon ki soul app kay liye dil se dua ker Rahi hai or kerti rahey gi mera Allah apkay darjaat bohat buland kerey … ameen sum ameen !!”

