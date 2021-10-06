In Pictures: Zeynep Kızıltan aka Goncagül Hatun exchanges vows

Famed Turkish star Zeynep Kiziltan, who essayed the role of Goncagül Hatun in the acclaimed historic series in Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently walked down the aisle.

Zeynep Kiziltan took to her Instagram to share an intimate wedding snap with her husband Can Şıkyıldız, who is an artist. The couple was clicked kissing each other as they officially exchanged vows.

Moreover, the actress treated fans with her honeymoon snaps by posting a beautiful picture on her Instagram story mentioning her partner.

Here are some more pictures from her wedding:

The actress began her career as a model and ventured into the showbiz industry. She is one of the popular actresses in the world of cinema.

Zeynep aka Goncagül plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the second season of the historic Turkish series.