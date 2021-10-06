In Pictures: Zeynep Kızıltan aka Goncagül Hatun exchanges vows

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Oct, 2021. 10:56 am
Zeynep Kızıltan wedding

Famed Turkish star Zeynep Kiziltan, who essayed the role of Goncagül Hatun in the acclaimed historic series in Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently walked down the aisle.

Zeynep Kiziltan took to her Instagram to share an intimate wedding snap with her husband Can Şıkyıldız, who is an artist. The couple was clicked kissing each other as they officially exchanged vows.

Moreover, the actress treated fans with her honeymoon snaps by posting a beautiful picture on her Instagram story mentioning her partner.

Zeynep Kızıltan

Here are some more pictures from her wedding:

Zeynep Kızıltan

Zeynep Kızıltan

The actress began her career as a model and ventured into the showbiz industry. She is one of the popular actresses in the world of cinema.

Zeynep aka Goncagül plays the daughter of Gumestekin in the second season of the historic Turkish series.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

4 mins ago
Phoebe Dynevor admits she is afraid of failing after her sudden fame 'I'm full of anxiety'

Phoebe Dynevor, a British actor, discusses her mental health struggles and being...
13 mins ago
Kurulus:Osman: Season 3 premiers today on 6th October 2021

The highly anticipated third season of "Kurulus: Osman" will premiere today on...
25 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday message for her brother-in-law Karan

Sonam Kapoor took to her official social media account to share some...
34 mins ago
Nora Fatehi recalls 'hustle' as a waitress in teenage years 'customers can be mean'

Since her Bollywood debut, Nora Fatehi has come a long way in...
36 mins ago
HBO released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon

In "House of the Dragon," Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in...
44 mins ago
Watch Sara Ali Khan admires gorgeous sunrise as she fell in love with the nature

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses that are very active...