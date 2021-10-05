Indian actor Ayushman Khurana likes Yasra Rizvi’s latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

05th Oct, 2021. 08:31 pm
Ayushman Khurana likes Yasra Rizvi’s latest photoshoot

Yasra Rizvi is a Pakistani writer and actor. Mann Ke Moti (2012), Woh Dobara (2014), Thora Sa Aasman (2016), and Ustani Jee (2016) are among the television shows in which she has played the female protagonist role. In her acting career, she is known for her portrayals of women in challenging situations.

Yasra always speaks for women’s rights as well, therefore she shared pictures with a message from a recent campaign on toxic marriages.

The actor posted a picture with the caption, “Shaadi aik social contract hai jisme huqooq aur faraaiz dono fariqain ke hote hain, isse umer qaid ya sazaa-e-moat samajh laina khud apne saath zyaadti hai!” (Marriage is a social contract involving the rights and duties of both sides. Considering it as a death sentence or life imprisonment is not fair with your self).

Indian actor, Ayushmann Khurana, liked the picture while Pakistani actor, Ghana Ali, highlighted this under Yasra’s post.

 

