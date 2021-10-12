Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the first bisexual Superman

AFP News Agency

12th Oct, 2021. 11:48 am
Superman

Superman fell for a reporter and now his son is doing the same, although this time the superhero’s love interest is a man called Jay.

DC Comics announced on Monday that the new Superman, who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend.

Jon Kent and budding journalist Jay Nakamura struck up a friendship in a story released in August. They will share a kiss in a story to be published next month.

“Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone that he can, Jay is there to care for the Man of Steel,” DC comics said in a statement.

The storyline line will feature in “Son of Kal-El” issue five, due to hit shelves on November 9.

DC Comics described the new Superman as “bisexual” in its press release, which is headlined “Jon Kent finds his identity.”

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics,” said Tom Taylor, who writes the series.

In the “Son of Kal-El” series Jon Kent has been fighting a number of social justice issues, including tackling widlfires and protesting the deportation of refugees.

The coming out of America’s most famous superhero comes as more comic books embrace diversity.

“Aquaman” introduced a Black, gay superhero earlier this summer, while the latest Robin in the Batman comics came out as bisexual in August.

