Jennifer Garner accidentally sent a selfie to the wrong number

Jennifer Garner shared an embarrassing social media moment in which she sent a selfie to the wrong number while looking for her “Alias” co-star, Carl Lumbly.

Garner posted a screenshot of the messages she exchanged with the stranger she mistook for Lumbly on Instagram over the weekend.

She texted: “Carl — this is Jen G. Here comes proof.” This was followed by a selfie from her, despite the unidentified person’s immediate response of “wrong number.” Garner explained in the caption that she had already sent the selfie before receiving the response.

“You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a ‘wrong number’ message just as it’s gone out into the world? Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it,” the caption stated.

“#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon,” Garner continued.

Lumbly and Garner both appeared for five seasons in the spy thriller in the early 2000s. Garner’s performance in “Alias” earned her a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and four Primetime Emmy nominations.

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the spy thriller with a reunion of some of the cast and crew. Garner shared an old photo of her cast and them at the reunion on social media. The video featured Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro, and Victor Garber. Lumbly, best known for his role in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” isn’t in the video.

J.J. Abrams, the series creator, also did not attend, but Garner explained that the reunion was scheduled on a night when he was unavailable.

In the caption of the reunion video on Instagram, the 49-year-old actress wrote: “When I run into an Alias cast or crew member since the show ended in April of 2005, I always ask, “When are you going to get everyone back together for a reunion?” The 20th anniversary felt like a good enough reason to throw a celebration, so the invitation went out—reunion party is on, pass it on!”

Garner also stated that she will utilize the occasion to join TikTok.