Jennifer Lawrence embraces maternity athleisure in latest clicks

The soon-to-be mommy in town Jennifer Lawrence displayed her unmissable pregnancy glow as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday.

She showcased her style game in a sporty maternity look, cradling her baby bump as she is expecting a baby with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

The 31-year-old opted for a top messy bun and wired earphones in her ears as she waved to the camera.

She donned a black cropped tank top and matching leggings and flat sandals with a matching handbag.

Jennifer Lawrence and hubby Cookey Maroney, who began dating each other in 2018, are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot two years before in Rhode Island.

After announcing her pregnancy, Lawrence revealed that she is “looking forward” to becoming a mother.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around,” said the source.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom.”

Asked whether she will halt her work after the birth of her child, the source said that she will continue to keep acting.

“She loves her work and that will continue,” the source added.

“Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.

The source further added that she is proudly “ambitious and craves her work.”

“She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it,” the source says. “I doubt that would ever happen with her.”

The couple had also confirmed their engagement in February 2019.