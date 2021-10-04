Jerry Seinfeld apologised for depicting an inappropriate relationship in “Bee Movie”
Jerry Seinfeld, an American comedian, and actor, has apologized for the sexual undertones in his comedy Bee Movie.
The actor apologized to presenter Jimmy Fallon for the “uncomfortable” interaction between a bee and a human during his appearance on The Tonight Show.
In a lighthearted tone, he stated, “I apologize for what appears to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual part of the Bee Movie.”
“It wasn’t deliberate,” he explained, “but when it came out, I realized this isn’t really acceptable for youngsters.”
We don’t really want to push that as an idea in children’s entertainment because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl,” he added.
Fans have already criticized the film for depicting a romantic relationship between a bee and a lady.
