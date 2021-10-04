Junaid Khan leaves fans awestruck with his dapper looks

Pakistani actor Junaid Khan, who has impressed his audience with his versatile performances in a whole lot of varying characters, looked dapper in his recent clicks.

Taking to Instagram, the Na Kariyo Mohabbat star shared multiple snaps from Turkey, showcasing his toned and perfectly-fit body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junaid Khan (@calljunaidkhan)

In one of his Insta stories, Junaid treated his fans with major fitness goals and shared multiple stories during his workout session.

After creating an entry into this glamour world as a singer, he decided to make his debut on a small-screen as an actor, and today he ranks as one of the highly recommended celebrities of the industry.

He had tied the knot a few years back and is now blessed with two adorable sons.

On the work front, the very dapper singer-actor Junaid Khan and talented Hiba Bukhari are seen in two major drama serials ‘Inteha e Ishq’ and ‘Berukhi’.