Junaid Khan leaves fans awestruck with his dapper looks
Pakistani actor Junaid Khan, who has impressed his audience with his versatile performances in a whole lot of varying characters, looked dapper in his recent clicks.
Taking to Instagram, the Na Kariyo Mohabbat star shared multiple snaps from Turkey, showcasing his toned and perfectly-fit body.
In one of his Insta stories, Junaid treated his fans with major fitness goals and shared multiple stories during his workout session.
After creating an entry into this glamour world as a singer, he decided to make his debut on a small-screen as an actor, and today he ranks as one of the highly recommended celebrities of the industry.
He had tied the knot a few years back and is now blessed with two adorable sons.
On the work front, the very dapper singer-actor Junaid Khan and talented Hiba Bukhari are seen in two major drama serials ‘Inteha e Ishq’ and ‘Berukhi’.
