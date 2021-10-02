Kanwal Aftab looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Kanwal Aftab is a social media star who gained popularity after her TikTok videos went viral. She is the second most followed Pakistani female TikToker after Jannat Mirza, with over 10 million followers.

Besides being a TikToker, she is also V-logger and web news anchor who often makes prank videos. Kanwal is married to TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar.

Lately, the super stunning Kanwal Aftab was featured in a bridal shoot with minimal makeup look as a Nikkah bride. Kanwal Aftab flaunts ethereal charm and elegance as she dons a beautiful pink and gold Nikkah attire.

Have a look at some of the alluring pictures of Kanwal from her recent bridal shoot!