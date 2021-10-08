Karayel dies in a new episode of ‘Kurulus:Osman’?

On Wednesday, the first episode of Kurulus: Osman season 3 won the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Season 3 of the historical series premiered on a Turkish TV channel.

Osman Bey was shown in a trailer for the latest episode mourning the death of his beloved horse.

In the episode 66 trailer, Osman Bey is devastated by Karayel’s death.

The TV show tells the story of the Ottoman Empire’s founder. It’s a prequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” which focuses on Osman’s father.