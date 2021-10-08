Karayel dies in a new episode of ‘Kurulus:Osman’?

Web Desk BOL News

08th Oct, 2021. 10:33 am
Kurulus Osman

On Wednesday, the first episode of Kurulus: Osman season 3 won the hearts of millions of fans around the world.

Season 3 of the historical series premiered on a Turkish TV channel.

Osman Bey was shown in a trailer for the latest episode mourning the death of his beloved horse.

In the episode 66 trailer, Osman Bey is devastated by Karayel’s death.

Click here to see:

The TV show tells the story of the Ottoman Empire’s founder. It’s a prequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” which focuses on Osman’s father.

