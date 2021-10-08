Karayel dies in a new episode of ‘Kurulus:Osman’?
On Wednesday, the first episode of Kurulus: Osman season 3 won the hearts of millions of fans around the world.
Season 3 of the historical series premiered on a Turkish TV channel.
Osman Bey was shown in a trailer for the latest episode mourning the death of his beloved horse.
In the episode 66 trailer, Osman Bey is devastated by Karayel’s death.
Click here to see:
The TV show tells the story of the Ottoman Empire’s founder. It’s a prequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” which focuses on Osman’s father.
Read More
Suhana Khan's first post since Aryan's arrest is a tribute to Shah Rukh and Gauri
Gauri Khan became a year older today, and her daughter Suhana Khan...
Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon
A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game"...
Hania Aamir reveals her favorite couple from the showbiz industry
Hania Aamir was born 12 February 1997 is a Pakistani film and...
Alizeh Shah hilariously claps back to the troll on her recent bridal shoot with Muneeb Butt
Alizeh Shah was born on 9 June 2000 is a Pakistani actress...
Priyanka Chopra enjoying sunny weather on a Yacht, see photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was born on 18 July 1982 who is an Indian...