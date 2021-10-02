Kareena Kapoor bestie Malaika recalls their epic ‘twinning and winning moment’
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl group, which includes best friend Malaika Arora, have a tight bond. The two stunning actors frequently express their affection for one another on social media and netizens like it.
When Kareena Kapoor and Malaika step out together, their fashion statements turn heads. And the two recently reminisced about an incredible incident from earlier this year, when they won hearts by ‘twinning’ in the same dress for a photo shoot.
Malaika shared a snapshot of herself and Kareena in similar tees on her Instagram account. Malaika was photographed in 2019 while filming an episode of Kareena’s radio show ‘What Women Want’ season 1.
In the throwback photo, Kareena and Malaika could be seen wearing white tees with the same caption about ending violence against women. Sharing the same, Malaika wrote, “We always twinning gurl #throwback.” To this, Kareena responded sweetly and celebrated their epic throwback moment. She wrote, “Twinning and winning always.”
