Kareena Kapoor’s off-duty appearance is a hit as she snapped with Saif and Jeh
On Sunday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and their son Jeh were photographed out and about on their way to a family outing.
Kareena Kapoor was photographed as she walked out of her apartment complex and was photographed from afar. Saif was photographed near their automobile, and paparazzi were able to catch a peek of the Bhoot Police star.
Kareena and Saif’s son Jeh was spotted at the building entrance as his nanny held him close.
Kareena’s off-duty style was a hit, with tie-dye joggers and a denim top. As usual, the actress was holding a coffee mug and wearing sunglasses as she walked towards her car. The actress completed her relaxed look with a pair of white sneakers.
