‘Khuda k liye mujhy uncle na bolo’ Says Ahad Raza to his school fan

Ahad Raza Mir is a Canadian-Pakistani actor, music producer, and singer who is known for his roles in Urdu television series and films, and for his appearance in the musical show Coke Studio.

Actor Ahad Raza Mir conducted a live session on Instagram on his birthday while a school fan asked him “How are you doing, Ahad uncle?”. To which he promptly answered, “For God’s sake, don’t call me an uncle.”

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actor also spoke up about how painful the Covid’19 time has been for him and others.

He also updated fans that he will be doing Hamlet again next year.

Earlier, Ahad Raza Mir has cleared the air regarding wife Sajal Aly’s pregnancy rumours.

In a recent statement, replying to a private question about expecting a baby, the Yakeen Ka Safar star said that social media is a place where even private matters are discussed and circulated much openly. “There is no truth about me going to be a father,” he said.