Kylie Jenner faces criticism over her ‘paper thin’, ‘poor quality’ swim line
Famed business mogul, Kylie Jenner, who owns a successful make-up line, skincare line, and clothing collection, is facing backlash for providing poor quality of her swimwear.
The new swimwear of Kylie Jenner came under fire for having messy seams, sloppy tailoring, and see-through fabric as reviews flooded in.
Following weeks of hype around the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star’s latest business venture, fans were finally able to get their hands on designs such as the classic triangle bikini for $40(£29) and cut-out one-piece for $80(£50).
YouTuber Laura Lee said in her review: ‘The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out.
“I would never wear this in public. They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.”
Another TikTok user said she loved the adjustable bottoms on the swimsuit but called out Kylie Swim for using material that was ‘paper thin’.
“I wasn’t expecting the material to be so thin that it shows everything,” she stated.
Back in May this year, the business mogul appears to have requested trademarks for Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.
Also, the reality TV star shared a video in which she showed a glimpse of her early stages of pregnancy.
In the video, Kylie is seen holding a pregnancy meter and telling her daughter Stormi Webster,” Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?”
The expecting mommy and her beau Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. And now they are overjoyed to have a second baby very soon.
Read More
Joe Jonas drops a cute photo of wifey Sophie Turner on a dinner date in New York
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the perfect couple, and we admire...
A Russian crew is preparing to launch into orbit to film the first film in space
Moscow: Russia plans to launch an actress and a film director into...
Ahad Raza Mir quashes rumours regarding wife's pregnancy
Pakistani showbiz actor Ahad Raza Mir has cleared the air regarding wife...
Watch Selena Gomez shares a brief glimpse of her duet with Coldplay 'Let Somebody Go'
On Monday, Selena Gomez and Coldplay teased their new collaboration, Let Somebody...
Saif Ali Khan expresses his gratitude for being referred to as the fourth Khan
The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, are...