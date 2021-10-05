Kylie Jenner faces criticism over her ‘paper thin’, ‘poor quality’ swim line

Famed business mogul, Kylie Jenner, who owns a successful make-up line, skincare line, and clothing collection, is facing backlash for providing poor quality of her swimwear.

The new swimwear of Kylie Jenner came under fire for having messy seams, sloppy tailoring, and see-through fabric as reviews flooded in.

Following weeks of hype around the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star’s latest business venture, fans were finally able to get their hands on designs such as the classic triangle bikini for $40(£29) and cut-out one-piece for $80(£50).

YouTuber Laura Lee said in her review: ‘The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don’t understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out.

“I would never wear this in public. They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy.”

Another TikTok user said she loved the adjustable bottoms on the swimsuit but called out Kylie Swim for using material that was ‘paper thin’.

“I wasn’t expecting the material to be so thin that it shows everything,” she stated.

Back in May this year, the business mogul appears to have requested trademarks for Kylie Swim and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.

Also, the reality TV star shared a video in which she showed a glimpse of her early stages of pregnancy.

In the video, Kylie is seen holding a pregnancy meter and telling her daughter Stormi Webster,” Are you ready to go to mommy’s doctor?”

The expecting mommy and her beau Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. And now they are overjoyed to have a second baby very soon.