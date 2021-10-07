Kylie Jenner looks breathtaking in a white swimsuit with bold lips

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 06:42 pm
Kylie Jenner

The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, also known as a popular American businesswoman treat her fans with some sizzling snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 24 years-old shared breathtaking pictures of herself while wearing a white swimsuit with red bold lips.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In the pictures, the mother of one is flaunting her toned body wearing a white swimsuit with long red boots and complemented her look with red bold lips. Undeniably she drove her fans crazy with her exotic looks.

It should be noted that Kylie is currently expecting her second child and has a daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

Jenner has 261 million followers on Instagram.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 hours ago
'Squid Game' director denies plagiarism claims

Squid Game, the director of the record-breaking Netflix series from South Korea,...
3 hours ago
Malaika Arora serves a majestic look in this outfit with a risqué plunge neck

Malaika Arora recently made a glamorous appearance donning a gorgeous silver figure-hugging...
3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie sells her 50% share in $164M winery amid bitter divorce battle

Hollywood’s acclaimed beauty Angelina Jolie has decided to sell a 50% share...
4 hours ago
'I lost faith in humanity': Hania Aamir reveals why she is on a break from Instagram

Actress Hania Aamir, known as the dimple queen of Pakistani showbiz, revealed the...
5 hours ago
Joaquin Phoenix responds to rumours of a 'Joker' sequel in the works

Joaquin Phoenix, an American actor, has responded to the speculation surrounding the...
6 hours ago
Sanaya Irani recalls painful days when people called her ‘White Cockroach’ & ‘Lizard’

Indian TV actress Sanaya Irani opened up about the worst experience of...