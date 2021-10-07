Kylie Jenner looks breathtaking in a white swimsuit with bold lips

The reality TV star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, also known as a popular American businesswoman treat her fans with some sizzling snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 24 years-old shared breathtaking pictures of herself while wearing a white swimsuit with red bold lips.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

In the pictures, the mother of one is flaunting her toned body wearing a white swimsuit with long red boots and complemented her look with red bold lips. Undeniably she drove her fans crazy with her exotic looks.

It should be noted that Kylie is currently expecting her second child and has a daughter Stormi with Travis Scott.

Jenner has 261 million followers on Instagram.